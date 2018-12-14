14 Dec 2018

South Sudan: Peace on paper

Report
from IRIN
Published on 14 Dec 2018 View Original

Alan Boswell, Crisis Group’s Senior Analyst for South Sudan

On the night of 15 December, 2013, shots rang out on the edge of South Sudan’s capital where the elite presidential guard slept. Juba was already a tinderbox. This was the spark.

South Sudan’s army disintegrated. The next morning, bands of soldiers loyal to President Salva Kiir combed the streets, hunting for ethnic Nuer deemed loyal to the recently sacked vice president, Riek Machar, who was challenging Kiir for leadership. Word of the massacre spread. So too did the revolts.

