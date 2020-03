Highlights

• The new school year started in Jamjang camps in February 2020. The enrollment of students is currently ongoing - the # of students enrolled and # of pupils per teacher will be available in March 2020.

• Currently, refugees are receiving 70% of the food basket due to lack of funding to provide the complete ration (an average of 1470 kilocalories per day out of a standard of 2200 kilocalories)