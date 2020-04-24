South Sudan: Overview of IDP requests for humanitarian support to return or relocate within South Sudan (22 April 2020)

UNHCR remains committed to support Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to make informed and voluntary decisions on the durable solutions they would like to pursue. UNHCR has been recording and consolidating requests from IDPs who approached protection desks asking for humanitarian assistance to return home or relocate to another location within South Sudan.

Number of Requests as of April, 2020

2,143 Households

8,067 Individuals

April Highlights 1,057 Households / 4,487 Individuals requested for support

Destinations (houshold): Wau(459),Leer (80 ), Panyijiar (56),Rubkona (54 ), Ayod (50 ), Juba (38 ), Koch (34 ), Fangak (31), Guit (29), Akobo(28), Luakpiny/Nasir (27), Ulang (24),Mayendit (22), Maiwut(21), Uror (18), Raja(16), Jur River(15), Nyirol (14), Malakal(6), Longochuk(6),Mayom (5), Terekeka (5), Lainya (3), Torit (3), Yambio (3), Tonji(1), Bor South (1), Manyo (1), Nagero(1),Tambura(1), Gogrial(1),Panyikang (1), Budi (1), Yei (1), Fashoda (1)