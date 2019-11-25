South Sudan: Overview of Humanitarian-Supported IDP Returns/Relocations (As of 31 October 2019)

UNHCR remains committed to support Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to make informed and voluntary decisions on the durable solutions they would like to pursue. Since April 2016, UNHCR and protection partners has supported IDPs who approached its protection teams requesting assistance to return home or relocate to another location within South Sudan. Support has been provided in close collaboration with other humanitarian partners, Solutions Working Groups and UNMISS; following a comprehensive process of interviews, counselling and protection assessments conducted at individual level; ensuring returns are safe and dignified throughout the journey, as well as in intended destinations.