South Sudan
South Sudan Overall Public Health Guidance on COVID-19: Preparedness and Response in refugee settings
Attachments
▪ Alarming global COVID-19 situation:
South Sudan and all the surrounding countries have reported cases and it is increasing, with ongoing intense local transmission.
As of 26 May 2020, two COVID-19 cases have been identified among refugees in South Sudan, on patients who came on medical referrals to Juba.
▪ Evolving COVID-19 Pandemic with lack of experience in camp settings:
Useful Guidance:
Interim Guidance Scaling-up COVID-19 Outbreak Readiness and Response Operations in Humanitarian Situations https://interagencystandingcommittee.org/other/interim-guidancescaling-c...
Epidemic Preparedness and Response in Refugee Camp Settings (https://www.unhcr.org/protection/health/4f707f509/epidemic-preparednes-r...)
UNHCR and partners preparedness is to support the national system; thus, the state MoH /CHDs need to also liaise with the national level focal persons to get additional support.
Compounding factors influencing camp and camp-like settings (https://www.lshtm.ac.uk/newsevents/news/2020/covid-19-controllow-income-...
