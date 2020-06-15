South Sudan

South Sudan Overall Public Health Guidance on COVID-19: Preparedness and Response in refugee settings

▪ Alarming global COVID-19 situation:

  • South Sudan and all the surrounding countries have reported cases and it is increasing, with ongoing intense local transmission.

  • As of 26 May 2020, two COVID-19 cases have been identified among refugees in South Sudan, on patients who came on medical referrals to Juba.

▪ Evolving COVID-19 Pandemic with lack of experience in camp settings:

