South Sudan
South Sudan: Operational Overview, June 2020
Background
The Logistics Cluster facilitates the coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community. Furthermore, it provides information management products to improve the decision making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan. Where logistics gaps are identified, WFP, as the lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, acts as a Provider of Last Resort by offering common logistics services to support the humanitarian community in their response operations.
Operational Highlights
In June, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 1,036 mt of humanitarian cargo to 51 destinations on behalf of 32 organisations, of which 70% was transported by river and road.
During the month, the Logistics Cluster coordinated two inter-agency convoys on behalf of three organisations, transporting humanitarian supplies from Juba towards Mundri and Yambio, and along the Western Corridor to Bentiu,
Rumbek and Yida.
From January to May 2020, a total of 409 mt of humanitarian cargo was delivered by road to deep field locations in Unity State via the Beyond Bentiu Response (in partnership with IOM), compared to 234 mt over the same reporting period in 2019.