South Sudan
South Sudan: Operational Overview, July 2020
Background
The Logistics Cluster facilitates the coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community. Furthermore, it provides information management products to improve the decision making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan. Where logistics gaps are identified, WFP, as the lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, acts as a Provider of Last Resort by offering common logistics services to support the humanitarian community in their response operations.
Operational Highlights
In July, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 375 mt of humanitarian cargo to 33 destinations on behalf of 24 organisations, of which 25% was transported by river and road.
During the month, the Logistics Cluster coordinated four inter-agency convoys on behalf of three organisations, transporting humanitarian suppliesfrom Juba towards Kapoeta, Yambio and along the Western Corridor, and from Yambio towards Juba.
The Logistics Cluster continues to support the humanitarian community with common storage services in 23 locations, including 16 storage spaces managed by partner organisations. The storage services include 1740 m2 of temperaturecontrolled storage available in Juba.