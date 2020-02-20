South Sudan: Operational Highlights January - December 2019

A NEW BEGINNING FOR SOUTH SUDAN

ICRC started 2020 with facilitating the release of 23 people, including 11 children. It was a moment of joy and relief, and a unique occasion for them to start a new year and decade with their relatives.

All South Sudanese deserve a similar fresh start, marked by peace and opportunity, by stability and prosperity. The peace agreement signed in September 2018 has brought some positive changes to South Sudan. Humanitarian access has increased; in some areas food insecurity has reduced slightly and families are slowly returning home, while certain parts of the country are enjoying sustained stability.

But the peace is fragile and throughout 2019 , ICRC continued to treat large numbers of people with injuries stemming from violence. For ICRC medical team, every patient admitted into one of our hospitals with a gunshot wound is one too many.

Peace is not only about war. It is rooted in human interactions and relationships. To move on, once the guns have silenced, communities have to rebuild bonds. And this is only possible when one is at peace with the past, when one finally knows the fate of his or her missing relatives. Our work to trace missing people has helped thousands of South Sudanese reunite with their loved ones, but much more needs to still be done.

South Sudan has been for many years a priority for the ICRC and we will continue to serve the most affected communities in 2020. We take this occasion to commend the outstanding work of the ICRC and South Sudan Red Cross colleagues in South Sudan. With a will to shift from emergency to sustainability, they have continued to serve the most affected communities, delivering food, medicine, water, livelihood support and much more.

South Sudan was born amid great celebration in 2011. Let’s hope 2020 be the start of a new decade of stability and peace for the country.