South Sudan: Operational Highlights COVID-19 Response - April 2020

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in South Sudan has adapted its ongoing humanitarian activities for communities affected by conflict and violence to limit the spread of COVID-19.

To prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICRC is working with the South Sudan Red Cross (SSRC) and International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent mainly in communities affected by conflict and violence.

Highlights of our work in South Sudan:

Supported 1,700 SSRC volunteers to reach over one million people with health education and health promotion messages.

Prepositioned personal protective equipment for health workers at 36 health facilities.

Provided 33,650 consultations at 22 primary health care centres supported by the ICRC.

Began rehabilitating 150 hand pumps to improve access to water for 75,000 people in Juba.

Provided mobile phones with credit to authorities at seven places of detention to allow 4,000 detainees to maintain contact with their loved ones.

Distributed seeds and tools to 31,650 families to help them rebuild their livelihoods.

For a detailed report of our work in South Sudan, read the complete report.