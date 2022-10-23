South Sudan Operation Overview - September 2022

Background

The Logistics Cluster facilitates the coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community in South Sudan. It also provides information management services to improve the decision making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan. Where logistic gaps are identified, the WFP-led Logistics Cluster acts as a Provider of Last Resort by facilitating access to these common logistics services to support the humanitarian community in their operations.

Operational Highlights

•In September, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 373 mt of humanitarian cargo to 34 destinations. A total of 70 organisations were supported by the Logistics Cluster during the month.

•The Logistics Cluster facilitated the departure of five road convoys to various destinations in the Equatorias, transporting around 1,220 mt of non-food items.

•Following the escalation of tension and conflict in Tonga in August, the Logistics Cluster continued supporting the humanitarian response to the displaced population by facilitating air cargo transport of 154 mt of essential nutrition, WASH, food security, protection, and health supplies to Malakal and Old Fangak. River transportation to various key locations remained on hold in September due to insecurity.