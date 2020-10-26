South Sudan Operation Overview - September 2020

Background

The Logistics Cluster facilitates the coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community. Furthermore, it provides information management products to improve the decision making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan. Where logistics gaps are identified, WFP, as the lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, acts as a Provider of Last Resort by offering common logistics services to support the humanitarian community in their response operations.

Operational Highlights

• In September, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 484 mt of humanitarian cargo to 41 destinations on behalf of 39 organisations, of which 35% was transported by river and road.

• During the month, the Logistics Cluster coordinated two inter-agency convoys on behalf of four organisations, transporting humanitarian supplies from Juba along the Western Corridor.

• In addition to the existing 2537 m2 of common storage space, an additional 868.5 m2 of storage was acquired in Juba to provide sufficient storage space for all COVID-19 related commodities. The Logistics Cluster also rehabilitated a common storage facility in Gumuruk (Jonglei State) to ensure partners can store essential commodities prior to flood response distributions to affected populations.