South Sudan Operation Overview - October 2020

Background

The Logistics Cluster facilitates the coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community. Furthermore, it provides information management products to improve the decision making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan. Where logistics gaps are identified, WFP, as the lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, acts as a Provider of Last Resort by offering common logistics services to support the humanitarian community in their response operations.

Operational Highlights

• In October, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 418 mt of humanitarian cargo to 28 destinations on behalf of 39 organisations, of which 39% was transported by river and road.

• During the month, the Logistics Cluster coordinated one humanitarian road convoy, transporting life-saving supplies from Juba to Yei, Central Equatoria.

• The Logistics Cluster team coordinated, for the first time since its activation in 2011, a river movement from Juba to Bor, transporting over 160 mt of life-saving cargo. The service was established in response to the current flooding emergency that has made the Juba – Bor road inaccessible.