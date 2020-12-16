South Sudan Operation Overview - November 2020

Background

The Logistics Cluster facilitates the coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community. Furthermore, it provides information management products to improve the decision making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan.

Where logistics gaps are identified, WFP, as the lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, acts as a Provider of Last Resort by offering common logistics services to support the humanitarian community in their response operations.

Operational Highlights

• In November, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 525 mt of humanitarian cargo to 35 destinations on behalf of 22 organisations, of which 55% was transported by river and road.

• During the month, the Logistics Cluster coordinated three humanitarian road convoys, transporting life-saving supplies from Juba along the Western Corridor and from Juba to Kapoeta and Yambio.

• As the Juba-Bor road remained inaccessible in November, the Logistics Cluster continued facilitating a river service from Juba to Bor, transporting over 90 mt of cargo on behalf of seven organisationsin support of the current flooding emergency.