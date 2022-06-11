South Sudan Operation Overview - May 2022

Background

The Logistics Cluster facilitates the coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community in South Sudan. It also provides information management services to improve the decision making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan. Where logistic gaps are identified, the WFP-led Logistics Cluster acts as a Provider of Last Resort by facilitating access to these common logistics services to support the humanitarian community in their operations.

Operational Highlights

• In May, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 352 mt of humanitarian cargo to 31 destinations. A total of 69 organisations were supported by the Logistics Cluster during the month.

• The Logistics Cluster facilitated the departure of two road convoys along the Western Corridor with final destination Bentiu. This was the first opportunity to reach Bentiu by road along the main supply route since roads had flooded last year. The cluster continues to coordinate road convoys to Bentiu while access permits to allow organisations to preposition large volumes of cargo during this short window of opportunity.

Coordination and Information Management

• Four Logistics Cluster Coordination Meetings were held in May. These took place in Juba, Malakal, Wau, and Pibor, with a total of 37 organisations represented. The coordination meeting in Pibor, where the cluster does not have a permanent presence, aimed to familiarise organisations operating in the area with Logistics Cluster services and to strengthen logistics coordination between partners.

• The Logistics Cluster published 15 information management products on the operational webpage.

Logistics Preparedness, Capacity Building & COVID-19 Support

• The Logistics Cluster continued its logistics capacity building efforts by facilitating two trainings during the month. A session on Airfield Focal Point responsibilities and collecting GPS Coordinates was conducted for partners in Pibor. In Juba, a fullday Basics of Humanitarian Logistics training was held, with theoretical sessions on transport and warehouse management combined with practical exercises to apply the learnings. A total of 35 logistics staff from 33 organisations participated in the trainings in May,

• WFP, through the Logistics Cluster, as a co-lead of the Operational Support and Logistics Pillar of the National COVID19 Response Plan, continues to coordinate requests for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from humanitarian organisations. In May, 167,682 assorted PPE items were allocated from the common pool created by WHO, WFP and IOM to 6 organisations.

• The total common storage space made available by the Logistics Cluster for the prepositioning of stocks in strategic locations measured 20,006 m2 , spread across 30 strategic locations.