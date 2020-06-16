South Sudan
South Sudan Operation Overview - May 2020
Attachments
Background
The Logistics Cluster facilitates the coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community. Furthermore, it provides information management products to improve the decision making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan.
Where logistics gaps are identified, WFP, as the lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, acts as a Provider of Last Resort by offering common logistics services to support the humanitarian community in their response operations.
Operational Highlights
In May, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 559 mt of humanitarian cargo to 64 destinations on behalf of 42 organisations, of which 65 percent wastransported by river and road via the Beyond Response movements in Bentiu, Bor and Wau.
During the month, the Logistics Cluster coordinated seven interagency convoys on behalf of seven organisations, transporting humanitarian supplies towards Kapoeta, Lankien, Yambio, Yei and along the Western Corridor. The Logistics Cluster continued encouraging partners to preposition cargo prior to the rainy season.
In the COVID-19 global pandemic context, the Logistics Cluster is supporting humanitarian organisations with transport and storage of COVID-19 related cargo in addition to its continued support to the existing humanitarian response in-country. The Logistics Cluster Activities for COVID-19 Response document is published here.