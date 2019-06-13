South Sudan Operation Overview - May 2019

Background

The Logistics Cluster facilitates the coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community. Furthermore, it provides information management products to improve the decision making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan.

Where logistics gaps are identified, WFP, as the lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, acts as a Provider of Last Resort by offering common logistics services to support the humanitarian community in their response operations.

Operational Highlights

• In May, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 712 mt of humanitarian cargo by air and road to 35 destinations on behalf of 45 organisations.

• During the month, the Logistics Cluster coordinated 4 inter-agency convoys for 7 organisations transporting humanitarian supplies along the Western Corridor and throughout Jonglei State but also in Central and Western Equatoria (Yei and Yambio).

• The Logistics Cluster trained 51 participantsfrom 35 organisations across two back-to-back sessions of the Basic Humanitarian Logistics Course held in Juba.

Coordination & information management

• In May, two coordination meetings were held in Juba to facilitate the coordination of the logistics response amongst humanitarian organisations. A further four coordination meetings were held in Bentiu, Bor, Rumbek and Yei. In total, 34 organisations participated across these meetings.

• The Logistics Cluster published 18 information management products on the operational website, including 5 updated maps displaying physical access constraints. The most recent Access Constraints map can be found here.

Logistics Cluster Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Plan

• Acting as the focal point for WFP, the Logistics Cluster continues to be an active member of the Ebola Preparedness National Task Force and Strategic Advisory Group, and UN-wide EVD committee.

• The Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Logistics Technical Working Group (TWG) is supporting WHO and UNICEF with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) stock reconciliation. Based on requirements from the IPC, WASH, Case Management and Safe & Dignified Burial (SDB) TWGs, PPE stocks will be replenished accordingly. The Logistics Cluster will support in airlifting these items.

• The Logistics Cluster airlifted one ambulance to Yei as part of EVD preparedness. All four DFID-funded ambulances are now operational in their final locations of Juba, Nimule, Yambio and Yei.

• The Logistics Cluster has deployed two of its staff to support EVD stock management and logistics coordination in Nimule and Yei.

• Modification works are currently ongoing to upgrade the functionality of the isolation units in Nimule, Yei and Yambio.