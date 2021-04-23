South Sudan Operation Overview - March 2021

Background

The Logistics Cluster facilitates the coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community. Furthermore, it provides information management products to improve the decision making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan.

Where logistics gaps are identified, WFP, as the lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, acts as a provider of last resort by offering common logistics services to support the humanitarian community in their response operations.

Operational Highlights

• In March, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 968 mt of humanitarian cargo to 77 destinations on behalf of 53 organisations, of which 60% was transported by river and road.

• During the month, the Logistics Cluster coordinated six humanitarian road convoys, transporting life-saving supplies from Juba to Boma, Yambio and along the Western Corridor, and from Bor to Pibor and other locations in Jonglei State.

• The second river barge movement of 2021 departed Bor towards several locations along the Nile, while the third and fourth boat convoys departed respectively from Malakl to toward Panyikang county and from Bor towards locations in Fangak county, currently identified as the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group priority locations.

• The Logistics Cluster deployed a logistics officer to Pibor in order to work closely with partners to ensure the availability of adequate warehousing space for the pre-positioning of their humanitarian cargo ahead of the rainy season. This is part of the plan to review common storage availability in key locations of the six highly food insecure counties for the scale-up response.