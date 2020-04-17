South Sudan Operation Overview - March 2020

Background

The Logistics Cluster facilitates the coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community. Furthermore, it provides information management products to improve the decision making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan.

Where logistics gaps are identified, WFP, as the lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, acts as a Provider of Last Resort by offering common logistics services to support the humanitarian community in their response operations.

Operational Highlights

• In March, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 508 mt of humanitarian cargo by air, road and river to 41 destinations on behalf of 40 organisations.

• During the month, the Logistics Cluster coordinated seven inter-agency convoys on behalf of 16 organisations, transporting humanitarian supplies towards Motot, Pibor, Yambio, Yei and along the Western Corridor.

• The Logistics Cluster installed three Mobile Storage Units (MSUs) to be used by partner organisations in flood-affected areas in Pibor County. One 320 m2 MSU has been loaned to ZOA by the Logistics Cluster for common storage in Gumuruk, while Médecins Sans Frontières Belgium will use a 240m2 unit for their hospital in Pibor. The Logistics Cluster also supported UNICEF with the installation of their own unit in Pibor.