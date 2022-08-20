South Sudan Operation Overview - June 2022

Background

The Logistics Cluster supports coordination efforts to ease the movement of humanitarian assistance by land in support to the humanitarian community in South Sudan. It also provides information-sharing support to improve decision-making processes of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan. Where logistic gaps are identified, the in-country WFP lead agency of the Logistics Cluster acts as Provider of Last Resort when and where needed, and the Logistics Cluster facilitates access to common logistics services (land, river, air transport and common storage) to support the humanitarian community in its operations.

Operational Highlights

In June, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the coordinated and consolidated movement of four truck groups by land consisting of a total of 50 trucks. Three truck groups travelled to Bentiu, continuing the prepositioning efforts of cargo to support the ongoing cholera outbreak response. The other truck group reached Mundri, Maridi and Yambio.

In June, the Logistics Cluster facilitated access to air transport services in Bentiu in support to the ongoing cholera outbreak response. In this respect, UNHAS transported 13.8 mt of health kits on behalf of partners.

In June, the Logistics Cluster facilitated access to land transportservices in 52 destinations and to a total of 53 organisations for a total of 492 mt of humanitarian cargo.

Coordination and Information Management

One Logistics Cluster Coordination Meeting was held in June in Bentiu, Unity. Due to a low attendance, an anonymous coordination meeting survey was sent to all partners to better understand the needs and preferences for the coordination meetings in Juba. The survey received 46 responses. The summary of results of the survey showed a preference for faceto-face meetings and an interest for increased partner presentations and participation. This feedback is being taken into consideration, following Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions.

The Logistics Cluster published 12 information management products on the operational webpage.

Logistics Preparedness, Capacity Building & COVID-19 Support

The Logistics Cluster continued organized a full-day Basics of Humanitarian Logistics training, with theoretical sessions on transport and warehouse management combined with practical exercises to apply the learnings. A total of 22 logistics staff representing 22 organisations participated.

WFP, through the Logistics Cluster, as a co-lead of the Operational Support and Logistics Pillar of the National COVID-19 Response Plan, continues to coordinate requests for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from humanitarian organisations. In June, 63,355 assorted PPE items were allocated from the common pool created by WHO, WFP and IOM to 13 organisations.