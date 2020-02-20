South Sudan Operation Overview - January 2020

Background

The Logistics Cluster facilitates the coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community. Furthermore, it provides information management products to improve the decision making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan.

Where logistics gaps are identified, WFP, as the lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, acts as a Provider of Last Resort by offering common logistics services to support the humanitarian community in their response operations.

Operational Highlights

• In January, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 1075 mt of humanitarian cargo by air, road and river to 70 destinations on behalf of 51 organisations.

• During the reporting month, the Logistics Cluster coordinated four inter-agency convoys on behalf of seven organisations, transporting humanitarian supplies towards Kapoeta, Yambio and along the Western Corridor.

• In January 2020, the Advanced Humanitarian Logistics course, conducted by logistics experts from the University of São Paulo’s Center for Innovation of Logistics System, was held in Juba. A total of 129 participants representing 56 organisations, including the University of Juba, took part in 5 training sessions and were introduced to concepts and strategies aimed at supporting supply chain decision-making.