South Sudan
South Sudan Operation Overview - February 2021
Attachments
Background
The Logistics Cluster facilitates the coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community. Furthermore, it provides information management products to improve the decision making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan. Where logistics gaps are identified, WFP, as the lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, acts as a provider of last resort by offering common logistics services to support the humanitarian community in their response operations.
Operational Highlights
InFebruary, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 686mt of humanitarian cargo to 51 destination son behalf of 48 organisations, of which50% was transported by river and road.
During the month, the Logistics Cluster coordinated three humanitarian road convoys, transporting life-saving supplies from Jubato Kapoeta and along the Western Corridor. The Logistics Cluster continued to advocate for partners to pre-position cargo in strategic locations along the corridor prior to the rainy season.
In line with the 2021 Logistics Cluster Efficiencies and Pre-position Strategy, the Logistics Cluster conducted two field mission to Panyijar county and Bentiu to ensure pre-positioning strategies are in place and to assess the possibility of expanding river operations to Unity State.