South Sudan Operation Overview - February 2020

Background

The Logistics Cluster facilitates the coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community. Furthermore, it provides information management products to improve the decision making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan. Where logistics gaps are identified, WFP, as the lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, acts as a Provider of Last Resort by offering common logistics services to support the humanitarian community in their response operations.

Operational Highlights

• In February, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 665 mt of humanitarian cargo by air, road and river to 62 destinations on behalf of 43 organisations.

• During the reporting month, the Logistics Cluster coordinated two inter-agency convoys on behalf of two organisations, transporting humanitarian supplies along the Western Corridor and in multiple locations in Jonglei.

• Through the Beyond Responses in Bentiu and Wau, the Logistics Cluster, in collaboration with the IOM Common Transport Services (CTS) project, facilitated the delivery of 115 mt of life saving items by road to deep field locations.

• In February 2020, the Logistics Cluster conducted three trainings in Juba. A total of 54 participants took part in two Airfield Focal Point trainings sessions co-facilitated with the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service. An additional 47 participants representing national non-governmental organisations attended the Logistics Cluster Induction Training.