South Sudan Operation Overview - December 2020

Background

The Logistics Cluster facilitates the coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community. Furthermore, it provides information management products to improve the decision making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan.

Where logistics gaps are identified, WFP, as the lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, acts as a Provider of Last Resort by offering common logistics services to support the humanitarian community in their response operations.

Operational Highlights

• In December, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 558 mt of humanitarian cargo to 55 destinations on behalf of 48 organisations, of which 36% was transported by river and road.

• During the month, the Logistics Cluster coordinated three humanitarian road convoys, transporting life-saving supplies from Juba along the Western Corridor and to Yei.

• As the Juba – Bor road remained impassable in December, the Logistics Cluster continued to support the humanitarian community in addressing this bottleneck and pre-positioned 62 mt of life-saving supplies on behalf of 17 organisations in Bor. This cargo is then further transported by helicopter to affected populations in Jonglei and Upper Nile states.

• With the dry season unfolding in most of the country, several secondary roads have become passable again, making it possible to transport 104 mt of cargo to deep field locations by road, using the Common Transport Service in coordination with the International Organization for Migration.