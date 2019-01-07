South Sudan Operation Overview - December 2018

Background

The Logistics Cluster facilitates the coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community. Furthermore, it provides information management products to improve the decision making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan. Where logistics gaps are identified, WFP, as the lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, acts as a Provider of Last Resort by offering common logistics services to support the humanitarian community in their response operations.

Operational Highlights

• In December, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 406 mt of humanitarian cargo by air to 32 destinations on behalf of 51 organisations.

• More than 217 mt of humanitarian cargo was moved using by cargo plane thanks to the rehabilitation of airstrips in hard-to-reach locations.

• During the month, the Logistics Cluster coordinated three inter-agency convoys of 34 vehicles, transporting humanitarian supplies along the Western Corridor and to Yambio.

Coordination and Information Management

• In December, one coordination meeting was held in Juba to facilitate the coordination of the logistics response among humanitarian organisations. A further two coordination meetings were held in Wau and Bor respectively. In total, 28 organisations participated across these meetings.

• The Logistics Cluster published 18 information management products on the operational website, including four updated maps displaying physical access constraints. The most recent Access Constraints map can be found here.

Logistics Cluster Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Plan

• The Logistics Cluster continues to be an active member of the Ebola Preparedness National Task Force, acting as the focal point for the WFP Country Office. The Logitics Cluster is assisting health partners in the mapping of screening areas and the capacities of organisations present in the priority 1 area (Western and Central Equatoria).

• Ebola guidance material has been uploaded to the Logistics Cluster Website to enable the widescale sharing of information.

• One suspected case of Ebola was indentified in Yambio on 25 December. The blood sample was transported to Juba by UNHAS through the Logistics Cluster coordination effort in the following 24 hours and tested negative.