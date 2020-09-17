South Sudan Operation Overview - August 2020

Background

The Logistics Cluster facilitates the coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community. Furthermore, it provides information management products to improve the decision making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan.

Where logistics gaps are identified, WFP, as the lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, acts as a Provider of Last Resort by offering common logistics services to support the humanitarian community in their response operations.

Operational Highlights

• In August, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 500 mt of humanitarian cargo to 51 destinations on behalf of 43 organisations, of which 34% was transported by river and road.

• During the month, the Logistics Cluster coordinated one inter-agency convoy on behalf of three organisations, transporting humanitarian supplies from Juba along the Western Corridor.

• The Logistics Cluster continues to support the humanitarian community with common storage services in 23 locations, including 16 storage spaces managed by partner organisations. The storage services include 1740 m2 of temperature-controlled storage available in Juba.