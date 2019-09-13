13 Sep 2019

South Sudan Operation Overview - August 2019

Background

The Logistics Cluster facilitates the coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community. Furthermore, it provides information management products to improve the decision making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan. Where logistics gaps are identified, WFP, as the lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, acts as a Provider of Last Resort by offering common logistics services to support the humanitarian community in their response operations.

Operational Highlights

• In August, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 479 mt of humanitarian cargo by air,road and river to 42 destination son behalf of 38 organisations.

• During the month, the Logistics Cluster coordinated two inter-agency convoy son behalf of three organisations,transporting humanitarian supplies along the Western Corridor and throughout Central and Central Equatoria (towards Yei).The tenth barge movement of 2019 also departed from Malakal during the reporting period.

• The Logistics Cluster trained 18 participants from 14 organisations, including 10 INGO and 4 NNGO staff members. Trainees took part in a Logistics Cluster Mobile Storage Unit Installation training in Juba, hosted by Tearfund.

