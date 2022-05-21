South Sudan Operation Overview - April 2022

Background

The Logistics Cluster facilitates the coordination of the humanitarian logistics response in support to the humanitarian community in South Sudan. It also provides information management support with the aim of providing accurate, timely and reliable logistics information to humanitarian organisations in South Sudan. Where logistic gaps are identified, the WFP-led Logistics Cluster acts as a Provider of Last Resort by facilitating access to these common logistics services to support the humanitarian community in their operations.

Operational Highlights

• In April, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 458 mt of humanitarian cargo to 69 destinations. 46% of this cargo was transported via road and river instead of air. A total of 47 organisations were supported by the Logistics Cluster in April.

• Seven road convoys were coordinated by the Logistics Cluster as part of the strategy to preposition stocks in strategic locations during the dry season while roads are accessible. Five convoys transported goods to destinations along the Western Corridor, one convoy served Eastern Equatoria, and one convoy successfully reached destinations in Jonglei. A total of about 3,350 mt of nonfood items (NFIs) were transported as part of the road convoys.

• The Logistics Cluster supported an inter-sectoral emergency response in Leer with air cargo transport from Bentiu to Leer. The Logistics Cluster also airlifted a combined total of 13.3 mt of cholera preparedness supplies to Bentiu and Malakal, and 1.6 mt of hepatitis vaccines from Juba to Bentiu.

• Five destinations in Upper Nile, previously not accessible by road due to floods, were reached using IOM’s Common Transport Service (CTS) trucks as part of the Beyond Malakal Response, which offers free-to-user road transport services to deep field locations.