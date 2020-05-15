South Sudan Operation Overview - April 2020

Background

The Logistics Cluster facilitates the coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community. Furthermore, it provides information management products to improve the decision making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan. Where logistics gaps are identified, WFP, as the lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, acts as a Provider of Last Resortby offering common logistics services to support the humanitarian community in their response operations.

Operational Highlights

• In April, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 760mtof humanitarian cargo to 50destinationson behalf of 38organisations, of which57percentwastransported by river transport modalities. •Duringthe month, the Logistics Cluster coordinated fourinter-agency convoyson behalf ofeightorganisations,transporting humanitarian supplies towards Kapoeta, Lankienandalongthe Western Corridor.

• In the COVID-19 global pandemic context, the Logistics Cluster is supporting humanitarian organisations with transport and storage of COVID-19 related cargoin addition to its continued support to the existing humanitarian response in-country. The Logistics Cluster Activities for COVID-19 Responsedocument is published here.