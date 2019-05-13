13 May 2019

South Sudan Operation Overview - April 2019

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 30 Apr 2019
Background

The Logistics Cluster facilitates the coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community. Furthermore, it provides information management products to improve the decision making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan.

Where logistics gaps are identified, WFP, as lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, acts as a Provider of Last Resort by offering common logistics services to support the humanitarian community in their response operations.

Operational Highlights

• In April, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 420 mt of humanitarian cargo by air and road to 28 destinations on behalf of 36 organisations.

• During the month, the Logistics Cluster coordinated 6 inter-agency convoys for 7 organisations transporting humanitarian supplies along the Western Corridor and throughout Jonglei State, as well as in Central and Western Equatoria (Yei and Yambio).

• The Logistics Cluster transported 138 mt of relief items via river from Bor to Malakal on behalf of DRC.

Logistics Cluster Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Plan

• Acting as the focal point for WFP, the Logistics Cluster continues to be an active member of the Ebola Preparedness National Task Force and Strategic Advisory Group, and UN-wide EVD committee.

• The Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Logistics Technical Working Group (TWG) is supporting WHO and UNICEF with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) stock reconciliation. Based on requirements from the IPC, WASH, Case Management and Safe & Dignified Burial (SDB) TWGs, PPE stocks will be replenished accordingly. The Logistics Cluster will support in airlifting these items.

• In support of EVD common storage needs in Nimule, the Logistics Cluster will set up a Mobile Storage Unit.

• EVD preparedness materials are available on the Logistics Cluster website.

