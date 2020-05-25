South Sudan: Nutrition service delivery during COVID-19 - Response in refugee settings

The Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The disease continues to spread at an unpredictable exponential manner across the world. South Sudan is surrounded by six countries with confirmed cases. The key measures for preventing the spread of the disease is handwashing during key moments of the day and observing social distancing. As UNHCR’s integrated health response, it is critical to ensure the readiness of nutrition partners to continue responding in this unprecedented situation. To ensure preventative measures are in place to allow for the continued delivery the life-saving nutrition programmes refugees need.

Malnutrition is one of the top nutrition-related causes of death in children under five worldwide. It is estimated that a child with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) or moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) is 12 or 3 times more likely to die than a well-nourished child, respectively. In South Sudan, 11.2% of the refugee children under five are acutely malnourished.