South Sudan, Nigeria, Yemen and Burkina Faso at risk of famine (DG ECHO, FAO, WFP) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 November 2020)

  • On 6 November, Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP) published a report about the risk of famine in South Sudan, northeast Nigeria, Yemen and Burkina Faso. The escalation in protracted conflicts, the reduced humanitarian access, the exacerbation of socio-economic pressures due to COVID-19 measures and related rise of food prices are among the factors contributing to this gloomy scenario.
  • In South Sudan, more than half of the population (6.5 million people) was expected to face acute food insecurity during the hunger season (May-July). Due to COVID-19 pandemic and related food price hikes, 1.6 million people became newly vulnerable.
  • In June 2020, the number of people facing acute food insecurity in northeast Nigeria have risen from 3.7 to 4.3 million.
  • In nearly all districts of Yemen, there are populations, which are in acute food insecurity. Al Jawf, Marib, Amran and Al Mahwit governorates are the areas of extreme concern.
  • In Burkina Faso, an estimated 3.3 million people were food insecure in July 2020 – a 50% increase compared to March 2020.

