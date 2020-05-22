South Sudan NGO Forum strongly condemns killing of humanitarian workers during intercommunal violence

May 22 2020The South Sudan NGO Forum deeply condemns the killing of three humanitarian workers and the widespread intercommunal violence that has plagued Jonglei State and other parts of the country for several months, displacing thousands of people. Aid workers and civilians must never be a target of violence or armed conflict.

The NGO Forum extends its deepest condolences to the families, colleagues, and friends of the three humanitarian workers who were killed in Pieri during last week’s fighting, and wishes the injured humanitarian workers a speedy recovery. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, many counties across the country were already facing a dire humanitarian situation after last year’s devastating floods. The interruption of humanitarian services in rural areas harms people struggling to cope with the effects of natural disasters and food insecurity. These services are even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NGO Forum calls upon the Government of South Sudan to provide necessary safety and security for all citizens and humanitarian workers. Women and children remain overwhelmingly more affected by the violence in South Sudan, both directly and indirectly. A safe, enabling operating environment is essential to allow humanitarian workers to continue to respond to emergencies and provide lifesaving assistance to the most vulnerable populations.

In this critical time, the NGO Forum calls on political leaders in the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity to return to negotiations and collaboratively finalise the appointments of State Governors which is key to stabilising situations of inter-communal violence across South Sudan.

About South Sudan NGO Forum

South Sudan NGO Forum comprises 116 INGOs and 263 NNGOs providing assistance to the people of South Sudan regardless of ethnic background, political affiliation or religious belief to save lives and improve lives. NGO Forum provides a platform through which NGOs, the Government of South Sudan, the United Nations, donors and other external stakeholders can exchange information, share expertise and establish guidelines for a more networked, efficient and effective use of aid resources in South Sudan.

