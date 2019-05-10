South Sudan: NFI and Emergency Shelter Assessment/Verification Report, Rubkona, Unity State - 13th February 2019

Summary of Distribution

Two separate distributions were held on 5th and 6th of February 2019 in Bentiu town and Rubkona Town separately. Prior to the two distributions, a team from concern S/NFI carried out a need assessment and the findings of the assessment concluded that both areas were in dire need of NFIs. As a result of the assessments, Concern worldwide planned an intervention of distributing NFIs to the population in Bentiu town and Rubkona town. With help from Ministry of Gender, children and social welfare, RRC, local Authorities and hired casual workers, a successful distributions were conducted in both locations. Pre-distribution meeting was held with Local Authority and the all the stakeholders involved in the intervention.

Tokens distribution for all the beneficiaries was done by hired casuals, DRC protection team working in the community outreach within a period of six says since most of the beneficiaries are scarce and locating their place of residency wasn’t easy. Another problem faced by the token distributors was that most of the beneficiaries were mobile since they were staying in the collective centres and when they were displaced form those respective places, this gave enumerators hard times in identifying them.

Community mobilization was done prior to the distribution dates by locally hired community mobilizers who worked for days to make sure that everyone was reached and was ready for the distribution. Community leaders also took the initiative of helping passing the information to their respective communities to ensure that information is passed widely.

On ground mobilization of the beneficiaries was completed prior to the distribution dates. During meeting, Specific items that were brought for the distribution were specified. Distributions were done at Humanitarian Log base in Bentiu town and in Rubkona it was conducted in Office of the Commissioner. The two locations were identified for convenience since they are already known and most of the distributions have been done there. Recommended guidelines were also communicated during the mobilization. The beneficiaries were informed that minors will not be allowed to access the distribution site and to receive items on behalf of their parents.

Separate desk was set aside for complains from the beneficiaries and also for those who were not reached during the token distribution and this table was really helpful because people with complaints were addressed separately.

Crowd controllers were engaged in controlling and directing the beneficiaries and ensuring that distribution procedures were followed. The beneficiaries were urged to follow ques which were demarcated by the crowd controllers. Separate ques for the pregnant, lactating mothers, elderly and the disabled were maintained. This process helped in the smooth running of the distribution exercise. The NFIs materials were transported using trucks from Bentiu to both Bomas. Since it was a single day distribution for both locations, there was no need for storage facility. Off loaders were hired to offload the items from the trucks upon their arrival from Bentiu and made them ready for the distribution.