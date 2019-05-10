South Sudan: NFI and Emergency Shelter Assessment/Verification Report, Maiwut, Upper Nile State - 26th November, 2018

Maiwut is one of the nine Counties in Upper Nile State which was affected by the conflict between the rival forces of SPLA I-G and the SPLA –IO which occurred in July, 2017 in Pagak and within Maiwut. This led to the massive displacements of the civilian’s population in the whole county. Such displacements resulted into some civilian population moving to areas where they felt safe like Jekow and some IDPs had to cross the Ethiopia boarders where they were received by UNHCR and got settled as refugees in Tharpam Refugees Camps in Gambella, Ethiopia.

From the assessment the team carried (focus group discussions and household interviews), 68% of the civilian population in Maiwut claimed that they fled from their original homes in Thooch (Uleng), Jotome, Pagak, and Maiwut Town and some other villages in the western bank of river sabot like Dutjiok, Palang and Gachthil (Wechgatluak Rik). 32% of them are Returnees who started coming back to their original locations in August 2018 due to the Peace Agreement which was signed between the Government and the Oppositions forces in Sept, 2018.

Prior to this assessments, a number of other assessments were conducted in Maiwut by humanitarian agencies who have presence on the ground. This included the Protection assessment, the Needs assessment done by ACKAP who are one of the National NFI Cluster partner operating in greater Maiwut. These assessments were done in September 2018. It is against this background that World Vision, DRC and ACKAP were given a go ahead by the Upper Nile ES-NFI State focal point and the cluster in Juba to go on ground and conduct a needs analysis in greater Maiwut.

During the needs analysis exercise, the team managed to meet the ROSS/SSRRC to understand the humanitarian needs and if the country had presence of IDPs and returns based on previous reports. The team also wanted to understand if there was any humanitarian response that had been conducted in the county in the previous Months. The local authority reported that since the onset of crisis there was no humanitarian interventions that had been done in Maiwut Town, Merdiet, Jomote and Ulang. They however indicated that a number of organizations had gone to Maiwut to do assessments but no intervention has been done.

The team conducted the needs analysis through focus group discussion, observations, household interviews, and key informant interviews in the four payams where the IDPs have settled. The team were able to confirm that of the affected population in Merdiet, Jotome, Uleng and Maiwut Town, an estimated 68% of them were IDPs and 32% were Returnees. Of the 32% returnees, 18% came from various locations within Maiwut and Ethiopia; 6% from Juba and 8% from north Sudan.

The IDPs and returnees mostly comprised of women with their children, the elderly and in some cases some separated children. The analysis also indicated that 84% of the IDP’S and Returnees were living in harmony with their hosts and 16% said tensions exists with the hosts, 94% were HH heads and 6% members of the households. 60% felt safe staying in Maiwut, 33% were not sure and 7% felt unsafe because of lack of basic services and assistance but all indicated Maiwut will be safe for them to receive humanitarian assistance. 28% of the IDP’S and returnees had some livestock with them like cows and goats and 78% had none. 58% of the IDP’S and Returnees had trust in their community leaders and chiefs being used as a medium of passing information and 42% trusted the church and ROSS office. 89% of the affected population do not have any source of livelihoods, they only depend on the collection of wild fruits and 11% do some casual work from the host community to sustain their families. All the four locations visited does not have any big market that would supply some of the ES/NFI, however small household items like salt, sugar, cigarettes, wild fruits, cooking oil, small pieces of soap and some few clothes could be found in some of the markets. The analysis also indicated 74% lacked or had limited access to local resources for household construction and 26% completely had nothing. Grass is scarce and few could access poles but lack grass for roofing.