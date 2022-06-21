South Sudan National Education Assessment report - 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This report is the result of a coordinated effort on behalf of the Ministry of General Education and Instruction and the South Sudan Education Cluster (co-led by UNICEF and Save the Children) in order to develop a more comprehensive idea of the education situation in South Sudan, especially following COVID-19 related school closures, broader economic and societal disruptions as a result of COVID-19, and the impacts of over seven years of conflict and displacement

The Education Cluster led an assessment across the ten States and three Administrative Areas of South Sudan, and its design was based on the methodology from the previous Education Needs Assessments (ENA), which were conducted in 2018, 2017, and 2016. The assessment consisted of three components meant to complement each other: an assessment with county level education officials in South Sudan for summary education indicators, assessments at the school level (for ECD, primary, and secondary) to produce more insight on factors that may affect delivery of education services, and a secondary data review. Data collection took places between August and November 2021.

The objectives of this assessment were to: