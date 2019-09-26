South Sudan: More than 6.35 million people severely food insecure in August despite large scale humanitarian assistance

More than 6.35 million people – 54 per cent of the South Sudanese population – were severely food insecure in August, despite large scale humanitarian assistance, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis released jointly by three United Nations agencies and the Government on 11 September.

Among these people, an estimated 1.7 million people faced Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity and 10,000 people faced catastrophic conditions (IPC Phase 5). The analysis showed a 5 per cent reduction in the proportion of severely food insecure people compared to the same period last year.

