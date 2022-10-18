South Sudan Monthly Sitrep - September 2022

CCCM National Cluster Update:
- The Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster developed a response plan for the setup of the Malakal Protection of civilian (PoC) spillover site (formerly security buffer zone) to settle part of 17,000 of newly arrived displaced persons from the Tonga crisis. This intervention helped in accommodating some 4,000 IDPs who had settled in schools and host families within the Malakal PoC.
Response Overview:
Of the 1.6 million people in need of CCCM support in 2022 approximately 900,000 displaced persons live in spontaneous sites or informal settlements or with host communities, around 217,000 are in PoC/former PoC sites and more than 250,000 live in collective sites. The transition of the PoCs to conventional IDP sites, which has so far taken for 5 of the 6 sites in South Sudan, may further entrench protracted displacement and the associated burden on displaced people, returnees, and host communities.
Unusually extreme flooding, in addition to the upsurge in subnational violence, especially in Jonglei, Unity, Upper Nile, Warrap and Lakes, means that displaced people are expected to remain in the areas where they have taken refuge until conditions improve in their former homes. Ensuring that these people continue to receive adequate services and mitigate against protection concerns and other risks and vulnerabilities, CCCM cluster will continue to maintain an overview of agencies providing services, the quality of their services and identify site level needs and gaps.
In 2022 more than 860,000 IDPs were reached by 7 CCCM cluster partners who responded in various IDP sites and other displacement locations where they provided IDPs with CCCM services including coordination of service provision, site care and maintenance, leadership training, and monitoring service provisions inside the IDP/POC sites.