South Sudan Monthly Sitrep - May 2022

CCCM National Cluster Update:

• CCCM Cluster Coordinators participated in a OCHA led exercise to identify ICCG 2022 Triggers for Emergency Response and the composition of the minimum Emergency Response Kits which have been tailored it to be used in different emergencies and contexts.

• The CCCM Cluster advocated for CCCM needs and interventions funding under the CERF Early Action Allocation to respond to needs in Unity State, for which $1.8 million was received.

Response Overview:

• Of the 1.6 million people in need of CCCM support in 2022 approximately 900,000 displaced persons live in spontaneous sites or informal settlements or with host communities, around 217,000 are in PoC/former PoC sites and more than 250,000 live in collective sites. The transition of the PoCs to conventional IDP sites, which has so far taken for 5 of the 6 sites in South Sudan, may further entrench protracted displacement and the associated burden on displaced people, returnees and host communities.

• Unusually extreme flooding, in addition to the upsurge in subnational violence, especially in Jonglei, Unity, Upper Nile, Warrap and Lakes, means that displaced people are expected to remain in the areas where they have taken refuge until conditions improve in their areas of origin. Ensuring that these people continue to receive adequate services, and mitigate against protection concerns and other risks and vulnerabilities, CCCM cluster will continue to maintain an overview of agencies providing services, the quality of their services and identify site level needs and gaps.

• In 2022 more than 500,000 IDPs were reached by 7 CCCM cluster partners who responded in various IDP sites and other displacement locations where they provided IDPs with CCCM services including coordination of service provision, leadership training, and monitoring service provisions inside the IDP/POC sites.