South Sudan Monthly Sitrep - January 2022

Key Achievements:

2.1 m IDPs in South Sudan as of December 2021

875 K individuals reached by CCCM partners in 2021

7 total partners in 2021

18$T otal Fund required in 2021

4.2 m$ *received by CCCM partners

CCCM National Cluster Update:

The CCCM Cluster has completed drafting of the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) in which the severity analysis highlighted the increase of internally displaced person who are in need of CCCM services in 2022 from 1.3m in 2021 to 1.64m in 2022. This also reflects a thorough needs assessment that was able to profile that there are over 2.1m displaced persons living in camps and camp like setting in South Sudan