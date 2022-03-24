South Sudan Monthly Sitrep - February 2022

Key Achievements

CCCM National Cluster Update:

Recently, the CCCM cluster participated in the development of the South Sudan Humanitarian response plan (HRP) and flash appeal that articulated a shared vision of how to respond to the needs of 1.4M affected populations in South Sudan. The HRP reflects the overarching humanitarian needs in the country but more so, a management tool for response and support decision-making by humanitarian country teams (HCTs). The cluster partners have embarked onto translating the content of the HRP particularly the humanitarian context, strategic objectives and indicators into their project plans and activities. This action make the HRP an excellent tool and guiding parameters for joint action for fund raising and advocacy.

Response Overview:

Of the 1.6 million people in need of CCCM support in 2022 approximately 900,000 displaced persons live in spontaneous sites or informal settlements or with host communities, around 190,000 are in PoC/former PoC sites and more than 250,000 live in collective sites. The transition of the PoCs to conventional IDP sites, which has so far taken for 5 of the 6 sites in South Sudan, may further entrench protracted displacement and the associated burden on displaced people, returnees and host communities.

Unusually extreme flooding, in addition to the upsurge in subnational violence, especially in Jonglei, Unity, Upper Nile, Warrap and Lakes, means that displaced people are expected to remain in the areas where they have taken refuge until conditions improve in their areas of origin. Ensuring that these people continue to receive adequate services, and mitigate against protection concerns and other risks and vulnerabilities, CCCM cluster will continue to maintain an overview of agencies providing services, the quality of their services and identify site level needs and gaps.