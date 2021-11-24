South Sudan: Monthly population Statistics (October 2021)

From 1st of January 2021 to 31st of October 2021 a total of 15,570 individuals have been registered by the Government and UNHCR. From the gure 6,263 are new arrivals while 9,307 are newborn babies. During the same period in 2020, a total of 9,161 individuals were registered of which 2,376 were New Arrivals and 6,785 were Newborn babies. This represents a 163% increase for new arrivals and a 37% increase in newborn babies when compared to the same period last year.

In October 2021 alone a total of 1,112 individuals have been registered of which 432 are new arrivals from Sudan (236), DRC(68), Eritrea(40), Ethiopia(48), and others (40 Individuals).

While, 680 New Born babies have also been registered in October 2021 with 479 individuals from Sudan, 118 from DRC, 57 from Ethiopia, and others (26).