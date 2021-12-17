South Sudan: Monthly population Statistics (November 2021)

As of the end of November 2021 in South Sudan, the registered refugee population was 330,781 individuals (70,758 Households), and the registered asylum seeker population was 4,280 individuals (3,405). This gives a total of 332,711 refugees and asylum seekers in 73,709 households, located in over 21 dierent locations across South Sudan.

Refugees The Sudanese refugee population remains the largest at 305,341 individuals (92.3%), followed by 17,962 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo (5.4%), 4,537 individuals from Ethiopia (1.4%), 2,457 individuals from the Central African Republic (0.7%), and 437 individuals of other nationalities. 52% of the refugees are female. Women and children represent 81% of the total refugee population. Only 2.7% of refugees are aged 60 and above, 36.8% are between the ages of 18 – 59,

18.0% are aged between 12 and 17 years of age, and 42% are 0 – 11 years of age.

Most of the refugees are hosted in Upper Nile and the Unity States in South Sudan representing 90.3% of the total population.

Asylum Seekers 24.9% of the Asylum Seekers are female. Together with children, they represent 31.9% of the asylum seeker population.

The Eritrean Asylum Seekers population remains the largest at 2,632 individuals (61.5%), followed by Burundians (934 individuals or 22.8%), Ethiopia (632 individuals or 14.8%), Somalians (30 individuals or 0.7%), and 52 individuals from other nationalities.

87.9% Asylum Seekers are between the ages of 18 – 59, 12.1% are between 0 – 11 years of age, 1.9% are aged 60 and above, and less than 0.7% are aged between 12 and 17 years of age.

The emergency response web portal for South Sudan Operation has been updated with the latest statistics which can be accessed on the link: https://data2.unhcr.org/en/country/ssd