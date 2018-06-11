South Sudan Monthly Operation Overview - May 2018

Background

The Logistics Cluster facilitates coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community. Furthermore, it provides information management products to improve decision-making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan. Where logistics gaps are identified, WFP, lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, , acts as a ‘provider of last resort’ by offering Common Logistics Services to support the humanitarian community in their response operations.

Operational Highlights

• In May, the Logistics Cluster facilitated transport of 563 mt of humanitarian cargo by air and road to 34 destinations on behalf of 29 organisations.

• The Logistics Cluster supported the emergency response in Central and Southern Unity as well as Upper Nile States, by airlifting 57 mt of aid, mainly nutrition and shelter cargo to five priority locations.

• The Logistics Cluster works together with organisations to rehabilitate airstrips to make air deliveries more cost efficient. On 16 May, the Buffalo fixed-wing aircraft successfully completed its first rotation to Ulang airstrip which has recently been renovated by Relief International. Previously, the airstrip was only reachable by helicopter. Ulang county has been an Inter-Cluster Working Group priority location throughout the month with a critical need for a timely and efficient response. In May, four rotations with 20 mt of relief items were completed on behalf of four organisations.

• The Logistics Cluster continues to conduct logistics training for humanitarian organisations in the country. In May, the cluster conducted two training courses on humanitarian logistics in Malakal and Rumbek for 40 staff from 21 organisations. Training is part of the cluster's effort to increase logistics capacities amongst humanitarian organisations in the country and the aim is to train 300 national staff by the end of the year. As of May, 234 people have already been trained.

• The Logistics Cluster set up a logistics working group in Yei to support coordination and enhance information sharing between humanitarian organisations on the ground. A Logistics Officer travelled to Yei to facilitate the first coordination meeting on 23 May which was attended by international and national NGOs, as well as UN agencies.

Disucussions with one organisation are ongoing to take over the coordination function with the support of the Logistics Cluster.

• During May, the Logistics Cluster has successfully coordinated five inter-agency convoys with destinations to Bor,

Torit/Kapoeta, Raja, Yambio, and along the Western Corridor. The convoys support organisations in prepositioning their cargo before roads become impassable during the peak of the rainy season.