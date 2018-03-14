South Sudan Monthly Operation Overview - February 2018

Background

The Logistics Cluster facilitates coordination of the logistics response in support of the humanitarian community. Furthermore, it provides information management products to improve decision-making of humanitarian organisations in South Sudan. Where logistics gaps are identified, the Logistics Cluster, through its lead agency WFP, acts as a ‘provider of last resort’ by offering Common Logistics Services to support the humanitarian community in their response operations.

Operational Highlights

• In February, the Logistics Cluster facilitated air transport of 295 mt of humanitarian cargo to 23 destinations on behalf of 22 organisations.

• The Logistics Cluster facilitated road transport of 28 mt on behalf of four organisations in the Beyond Wau and Beyond Bentiu response.

• In February, in Juba, the Logistics Cluster trained 24 people from 15 organisations on the fundamentals of humanitarian logistics. Two additional trainings were held in Bentiu and in total 61 people from 34 organisations were trained. The Logistics Cluster aims at building logistics capacities amongst organisations in the country and to train 300 national staff by the end of the year.

• To maximise the use of roads during the dry season, the Logistics Cluster continues maximising the use of roads for pre-positioning during the dry season. The cluster coordinated two inter-agency convoys along the Western Corridor with 760 mt of cargo and one to Yei with 80 mt.