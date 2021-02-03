South Sudan: Mobility Tracking Round 9: Baseline locations | Published: January, 2021

This summary presents initial findings from the ninth round of Mobility Tracking conducted across South Sudan through key-informant based assessment at payam and location level between July and September 2020. Mobility Tracking quantifies the presence of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees in South Sudan in displacement sites and host communities. IOM DTM mapped a total of 1,615,765 IDPs (5% previously displaced abroad) and 1,674,668 returnees (32% per cent from abroad) in 2,854 locations across South Sudan.