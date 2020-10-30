South Sudan: Mobility Tracking Round 8 - Site and Village / Neighbourhood Assessments Report: Protection (Data collection February - March 2020)

Mobility tracking aims to quantify the presence and needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees and relocated individuals in displacement sites and host communities across South Sudan. The assessments are repeated at regular intervals to track mobility dynamics and needs over time. This summary presents the main findings on protection from the multi-sectoral location assessment component of the eight round of Mobility Tracking in South Sudan, carried out in February - March 2020. The report also includes spatial analysis of the proximity of IDP and returnee settlements to ACLED-recorded conflict events.