South Sudan: Mobility Tracking Round 8 - Initial Data Release

This summary presents initial findings from the eighth round of Mobility Tracking conducted across South Sudan through key-informant based assessment at payam and location level between February and March 2020. Mobility Tracking quantifies the presence of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees in South Sudan in displacement sites and host communities. IOM DTM mapped a total of 1,600,254 IDPs (6% previously displaced abroad) and 1,533,390 returnees (33% previously displaced abroad) in 2,747 locations across South Sudan as of March 2020.