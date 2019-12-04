04 Dec 2019

South Sudan: Mobility Tracking Round 6 - Village / Neighbourhood Assessment Profiles: Unity I / Abiemnhom – Guit (June 2019)

from International Organization for Migration
Download PDF (15.85 MB)

This summary presents the main findings from the multi-sectoral location assessment component of the sixth round of Mobility Tracking in South Sudan, complementing the Baseline Assessment Summary Report. Data collection for Mobility Tracking Round 6 took place in June 2019. Multi-sectoral location assessment component of Mobility Tracking in June 2019 reached a total of 1,776 villages and neighbourhoods hosting IDPs/returnees (1,432 hosting IDPs and 1,525 hosting returnees) and 84 IDP camps and camp-like settings in all 10 states.

International Organization for Migration:
