17 Feb 2020

South Sudan: Mobility Tracking Round 6 - Site and Village / Neighbourhood Assessments Report: Health (Data collection June 2019)

from International Organization for Migration
Mobility tracking aims to quantify the presence and needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees and relocated individuals in displacement sites and host communities across South Sudan. The assessments are repeated at regular intervals to track mobility dynamics and needs over time. This summary presents the main findings on health from the multi-sectoral location assessment component of the sixth round of Mobility Tracking in South Sudan, carried out in June 2019.

