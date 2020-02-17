South Sudan: Mobility Tracking Round 6 - Site and Village / Neighbourhood Assessments Report: WASH III (GBV risk) (Data collection June 2019)
Mobility tracking aims to quantify the presence and needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees and relocated individuals in displacement sites and host communities across South Sudan. The assessments are repeated at regular intervals to track mobility dynamics and needs over time. This summary presents the main findings on WASH (GBV prevention) from the multi-sectoral location assessment component of the sixth round of Mobility Tracking in South Sudan, carried out in June 2019.